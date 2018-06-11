Historic Kansas City Irish shop vandalized with graffiti

Owner John McClain said store staff were trying to clean up the graffiti, adding that his family was shocked by the act. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5 News)

A Kansas City shop believed to be the oldest Irish-owned businesses in North America was vandalized.

The owner of Browne’s Irish Marketplace at 3300 Pennsylvania said it was a customer who came into the shop and alerted him to the graffiti Monday morning.

The graffiti on the east side of the building reads “Immigrants Not Welcome.”

The incident was reported to the police, but store owner John McClain told KCTV5 News that there are no security cameras the shop has that would have seen a suspect.

Browne’s opened in 1887 and has remained family-owned since that time, with the current owners being the fourth generation to operate the business.

McClain said store employees were trying to clean up the graffiti, adding that his family was shocked by the act and that they felt targeted because of their Irish heritage.

