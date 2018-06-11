Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo - KCTV5 News

Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo

By Savannah Rudicel, Digital Producer
Drogon passed away at the Kansas City Zoo. (Kansas City Zoo) Drogon passed away at the Kansas City Zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A cheetah passed away at the Kansas City Zoo on Sunday.

Zoo staff does not yet know the cause of death.

Officials say the results of a necropsy may take a month or more, but will release them as soon as they're back.

Drogon, the 2-year-old cheetah, was born at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas. He joined the Kansas City Zoo with his litter mates, Viserion and Rhaegal, in February 2017.

