Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo

Drogon passed away at the Kansas City Zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)

A cheetah passed away at the Kansas City Zoo on Sunday.

Zoo staff does not yet know the cause of death.

Officials say the results of a necropsy may take a month or more, but will release them as soon as they're back.

Drogon, the 2-year-old cheetah, was born at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas. He joined the Kansas City Zoo with his litter mates, Viserion and Rhaegal, in February 2017.