1 dog found dead in dumpster, 38 rescued from Kansas home

Animal shelter workers and sheriff's deputies have rescued 38 small dogs from a trailer home in central Kansas after someone reported finding one dead dog and another extremely sick one in a nearby dumpster.

Lyon County sheriff's officials say the sick animal was given emergency medical treatment Thursday.

The sheriff's office said deputies then discovered 37 dogs living in the home near Olpe. The owner asked authorities for assistance to find new placements for the rat terriers and rat terrier mixes.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Unleashed Pet Rescue of Mission, Kansas, helped recover the dogs Friday and Saturday. CEO Danielle Reno says the dogs are generally in good condition, but that they will be in foster care for some time because many aren't well socialized.

The investigation is ongoing.

