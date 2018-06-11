1 dog found dead in dumpster, 38 rescued from Kansas home - KCTV5 News

1 dog found dead in dumpster, 38 rescued from Kansas home

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Savannah Rudicel, Digital Producer
Connect
38 dogs taken from Kansas home. (Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption) 38 dogs taken from Kansas home. (Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption)
OLPE, KS (AP) -

Animal shelter workers and sheriff's deputies have rescued 38 small dogs from a trailer home in central Kansas after someone reported finding one dead dog and another extremely sick one in a nearby dumpster.

Lyon County sheriff's officials say the sick animal was given emergency medical treatment Thursday.

The sheriff's office said deputies then discovered 37 dogs living in the home near Olpe. The owner asked authorities for assistance to find new placements for the rat terriers and rat terrier mixes.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Unleashed Pet Rescue of Mission, Kansas, helped recover the dogs Friday and Saturday. CEO Danielle Reno says the dogs are generally in good condition, but that they will be in foster care for some time because many aren't well socialized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.