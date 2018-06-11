Nicki Minaj, Future headed to Kansas City in November

Global hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future are hitting the road together for the first time and headed to Kansas City this fall. (LiveNation)

The NickiHndrxx tour will arrive at the Sprint Center on Nov. 4.

The multi-award winning artists will touch down in over 50 cities across North America and Europe, kicking off Sept. 21 in Baltimore, MD.

It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. LiveNation.com.

Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly official soundtrack album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop artist is readying more new music for release very soon.

Minaj is set to release her fourth full-length studio album "Queen" on Aug. 10.

