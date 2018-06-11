Toddlers could be consuming more sugar than recommended for adults, study finds

A new study suggests children in America are eating too much sugar, and too soon. (KCTV)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found, on average, toddlers eat more than seven teaspoons of added sugar a day.

Researchers say 60 percent of children have sugar before their first birthday, and consumption rises with age. They also found 98 percent of children age 12-18 months eat added sugar daily.

The CDC says consuming a high-sugar diet could lead to unhealthy food choices later in life. Excessive sugar intake is linked to obesity, cavities, asthma, and risk factors for heart disease.

Many toddlers get more than the maximum amount suggested for adults, the study found. The recommended daily limit of sugar for children age 2-19 is six teaspoons or less per day, and nine teaspoons or less for adults.

There is no chemical difference between natural sugars in fruits, vegetables, and milk, and processed sugars. However, added sugars are considered less healthy because they change nutritional components of food and create additional calories.

