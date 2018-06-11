KU Medical Center opens $100 million state-of-the-art hospital at Indian Creek campus

On Monday, KU Medical Center opened a new hospital at its Indian Creek campus, located at 10720 Nall Avenue. (KCTV5)

People living in the southern portions of the Kansas City area now have a new healthcare option.

On Monday, KU Medical Center opened a new hospital at its Indian Creek campus, located at 10720 Nall Avenue.

Everything at the new facility is brand new and the technology is state-of-the-art.

Dr. Zachary Collins is an interventional radiologist at the hospital and says his team is ready to go. Adding that the technology is unlike anything they’ve been able to offer before, including a pair of imaging machines, of which there are only four in the world, that use artificial intelligence.

“When you have cancer, the last thing you want to do is wait, even a day to get your cancer treated so this is going to get patients in as fast as we possibly can. And the technology itself is going to be better, more accurate and less radiation.”

Hospital staff are also able to use X-Ray units that are more mobile, accurate and use less radiation.

The new building is also home to the woman’s cancer center, with brand new imaging equipment and services.

Dr. Jamie Wagner, Division Chief of Breast Surgery, says the center will be a medical home base for women where they will have someone to walk them through the entire process.

“Tailoring breast cancer treatment, I think, is the most important thing as we are in the 21st Century,” Wagner said. “It is that team approach.”

The $100 million project also added more private patient rooms, exam rooms and operating rooms.

Staff at the new hospital hope it will help get people in and out and be at the forefront of treatment.

The hospital was also built with room to grow. The three-story addition tripled the size of the campus and a fourth level can be added in the future.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.