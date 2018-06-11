Missing Moberly woman found safe, police say

A fundraiser will be held Monday for a woman still recovering from a deadly boat crash in Lake of the Ozarks. The five Spin Pizza locations in Johnson County on Monday will donate 10 percent of all sales to assist the medical bills of Ashley Lamb. Lamb, who worked for the company for four years, was seriously hurt in a boat crash last month. Three of her friends died in the wreck. A GoFundMe page for Lamb is nearing $20,000. Copyright 2018 KCTV ...