Missing Moberly woman found safe, police say

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 42-year-old Lisa Ross on Monday.  (Moberly Police Department) Authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 42-year-old Lisa Ross on Monday.  (Moberly Police Department)
MOBERLY, MO (KCTV) -

A missing Moberly woman has been found safe, police say.

Authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 42-year-old Lisa Ross on Monday. 

She was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday near the 500 block of South Fifth Street. 

