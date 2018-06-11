Newlyweds, ex-wife among 4 slain in Parkville murder-suicide

The bodies were discovered inside a home in the 14000 block of NW 63rd Street. (KCTV5)

Authorities say the men and women were all related. A teenager who survived the shooting unharmed is being questioned by detectives. (KCTV5)

Authorities say a Parkville man opened fire during a weekend family gathering, killing his newlywed mother, her husband and the gunman's ex-wife, before turning the gun on himself.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen has identified the man who opened fire Sunday at the home as 50-year-old Douglas Pauling.

Pauling's 14-year-old daughter escaped the shooting unhurt and called 911.

Killed in the shooting was: Pauling's mother, 73-year-old Sharmalee Pauling; her new husband, 66-year-old Carl Deruyscher; and the teen's mother, 49-year-old Margaret "Maggie" Girard.

Pauling and Deruyscher's page on the wedding planning website The Knot says they married last month in Leavenworth.

Capt. Jeffrey Shanks with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a shots fired call about 9:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Northwest 63rd Street. The call became a tactical operation, Shanks said.

“During the tactical operation, we were able to identify a witness,” Shanks said. “We were able to clear the scene. That tactical operation is now over.”

“We had a young lady that called, but she wasn't sure where she was at or what happened or where the address was,” Owen said. “After a long period of time, we located the house. We waited, at that point, based on the fact she was reported that someone had possibly been shot with a rifle.”

Craig Berryman lives in the area and says it is a quiet and family friendly neighborhood.

“I’ll tell you that because I’m up early a lot of time, this is completely out of the blue," Berryman said. I’ll tell you that both Parkville Police Department, I’ve seen them...plenty of times patrolling in here. Occasionally, I’ll see Platte County through here too. If there was anything very shady, I’d be very surprised."

The Kansas City Crime Scene unit, along with the Jackson County Medical Center’s Office, are assisting in the investigation. Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Parkville Police Department and South Platte Fire Protection District are also assisting.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.