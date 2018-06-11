4 fatally shot in Parkville home identified by authorities

The bodies were discovered inside a home in the 14000 block of NW 63rd Street. (KCTV5)

Authorities say the men and women were all related. A teenager who survived the shooting unharmed is being questioned by detectives. (KCTV5)

Authorities say two men and two women were found dead inside a Parkville home late Sunday night.

The bodies were discovered inside in the 14000 block of Northwest 63rd Street.

Capt. Jeffrey Shanks with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a shots fired call about 9:15 p.m. The call became a tactical operation, Shanks said.

“During the tactical operation, we were able to identify a witness,” Shanks said. “We were able to clear the scene. That tactical operation is now over.”

Authorities say the men and women were all related. A teenager who survived the shooting unharmed is being questioned by detectives.

Sheriff Mark Owen said the department is “not actively looking for a shooter.”

“We had a young lady that called, but she wasn't sure where she was at or what happened or where the address was,” Owen said. “After a long period of time, we located the house. We waited, at that point, based on the fact she was reported that someone had possibly been shot with a rifle.”

Authorities do not believe there is not an ongoing threat to those living in the neighborhood.

Craig Berryman lives in the area and says it is a quiet and family friendly neighborhood.

“I’ll tell you that because I’m up early a lot of time, this is completely out of the blue," Berryman said. I’ll tell you that both Parkville Police Department, I’ve seen them...plenty of times patrolling in here. Occasionally, I’ll see Platte County through here too. If there was anything very shady, I’d be very surprised."

Police received a search warrant for the home and are continuing their investigation.

The Kansas City Crime Scene unit, along with the Jackson County Medical Center’s Office, are assisting in the investigation. Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Parkville Police Department and South Platte Fire Protection District are also assisting.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.