4-year-old Kansas City boy returns home after injured by stray bullet

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, charges have been filed against Ellery Beals for the shooting of the 4-year-old child. (KCPD)

Elijah was injured by a stray bullet during a shooting a block over from his family’s home. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

Elijah was injured by a stray bullet during a shooting a block over from his family’s home. (Family photo)

A 4-year-old is back home after he was wounded by a stray bullet Saturday evening at a Kansas City gas station.

Elijah was injured during a shooting a block over from his family’s home.

His grandmother rushed him to the hospital after the bullet struck him in the arm. It traveled hundreds of yards, through thick woods, breaking the living room window of his family’s home.

"To have that happen in the middle of the day, especially in this neighborhood," said Wisdom Williams, the boy's grandmother. "I considered it a good area."

She said she called 911, but received no answer. The bullet went through his arm, barely missing the bone. She said it could have been much worse.

"When we got home, we measured the window," she said. "It's at head level."

After returning home, Elijah was eager to show off his new coloring books.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, charges have been filed against Ellery Beals for the shooting of the 4-year-old child.

The charges include felony unlawful use of a weapon, assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records filed Sunday said the suspect was captured on surveillance video pointing a gun and shooting.

Beals told police he fired shots at a man he thought shot at him earlier.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.