Heroic Florida drama teacher honored at Tonys

Melody Herzfeld, drama teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

A heroic drama teacher who nurtured many of the young people demanding change following the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, has been honored from the Tony Award stage.

Melody Herzfeld, the one-woman drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was cheered by the crowd at Radio City Music Hall.

Herzfeld saved 65 lives by barricading students into a small classroom closet on Valentine's Day when police say a former student went on a school rampage, killing 17 people.

She then later encouraged many of her pupils to lead the nationwide movement for gun reform, including organizing the March For Our Lives demonstration and the charity single "Shine."

Members of Herzfeld's drama department then took the stage to sing "Seasons of Love" from "Rent."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.