Man's body discovered in Thompson River just west of Chillicothe

A body of a missing man was recovered Sunday from the Thompson River just west of Chillicothe, MO. 

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said the recovery was made Sunday evening after crews had been searching the river for two days. 

The sheriff's office said the area of where the man disappeared is "a dangerous and very deep" part of the river. 

The identity of the man has not been released by authorities yet. 

