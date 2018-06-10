Spin Pizza in Johnson County to donate 10 percent of Monday's sa - KCTV5 News

Spin Pizza in Johnson County to donate 10 percent of Monday's sales to victim of Ozarks boat crash

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A fundraiser will be held Monday for a woman still recovering from a deadly boat crash in Lake of the Ozarks. 

The five Spin Pizza locations in Johnson County on Monday will donate 10 percent of all sales to assist the medical bills of Ashley Lamb. 

Lamb, who worked for the company for four years, was seriously hurt in a boat crash last month

Three of her friends died in the wreck. 

A GoFundMe page for Lamb is nearing $20,000. 

