Spin Pizza donating 10 percent of Monday's sales to victim of Ozarks boat crash

A fundraiser will be held Monday for a woman still recovering from a deadly boat crash in Lake of the Ozarks.

The five Spin Pizza locations in Johnson County on Monday will donate 10 percent of all sales to assist the medical bills of Ashley Lamb.

Lamb, who worked for the company for four years, was seriously hurt in a boat crash last month.

"She really didn't connect until this past Monday - so she's lost a big part of what happened - she doesn't remember anything," said Kim Prieb, Ashley's mother. "She basically broke every bone in her face. They had to reconstruct - several surgeries and doctors at KU are amazing for that."

Her family gathered at the Olathe location on Monday.

"It's overwhelming," said Nicole Reed, Ashley's cousin. "The support of the community, Spin Pizza. I mean, I don't know, a lot of jobs that high school students had that would do this for them."

Three died in that boat wreck.

Daniel R. Lewis, a 24-year-old from Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene within the boat. Joseph J. Lemark, a 23-year-old who was also from Overland Park, was pronounced dead after he was recovered by the authorities. Hailey M. Hochanadel's body was later found.

A GoFundMe page for Lamb is nearing $20,000.

