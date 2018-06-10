UPDATE: Franklin County man found safe

Mike Allis was last seen in the area of Labette and Georgia Road.

UPDATE, 8:04 p.m. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Mike Allis has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

Mike Allis was last seen in the area of Labette and Georgia Road.

He's described by authorities as 5'9" and weighs about 180 pounds.

Authorities say he does not have his cell phone.

If located, contact the sheriff's office at 785-242-3800.

