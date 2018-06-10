Franklin County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man - KCTV5 News

Franklin County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

Posted: Updated:
Mike Allis was last seen in the area of Labette and Georgia Road. Mike Allis was last seen in the area of Labette and Georgia Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old man. 

Mike Allis was last seen in the area of Labette and Georgia Road. 

He's described by authorities as 5'9" and weighs about 180 pounds. 

Authorities say he does not have his cell phone. 

If located, contact the sheriff's office at 785-242-3800.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.