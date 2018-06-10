Kansas City police investigate suspicious death at 33rd, Brooklyn

Early on Sunday, two people were sent to the hospital after being shot behind a Town Topic. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd. The suspect walked up to a parked car, pulled out a gun, and shot two people. Both men and are in serious condition at a local hospital. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

