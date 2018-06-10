Kansas City police investigate suspicious death at 33rd, Brookly - KCTV5 News

Kansas City police investigate suspicious death at 33rd, Brooklyn

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(Dwain Crispell/KCTV) (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death at 33rd Street and Brooklyn. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Immediate details are not available at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.