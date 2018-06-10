Kansas City police investigate homicide at 33rd, Brooklyn

Officers were called at about 3:20 p.m. to the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue in regards to a suspicious vehicle. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday.

Officers were called at about 3:20 p.m. to the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue in regards to a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived they found the man inside a vehicle parked in an alley.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

