Man charged with assaulting 2 Kansas City police officers

A man is accused of assaulting two Kansas City police officers.

Trevorwayne Bradbury was charged Sunday and is being held inside the Jackson County Jail, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

On Saturday, two Kansas City police officers were assaulted in the area of 5522 St. John after they were dispatched there for a disturbance.

A brief standoff was held between the suspect and Kansas City police.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with injuries, but were soon released.

