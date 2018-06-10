Following discovery of new evidence in case of child shooting, charges reduced for man

Court records filed Sunday said the suspect was captured on surveillance video pointing a gun and shooting. (KCTV)

Following the discovery of new evidence, charges filed against a man initially believed to have accidentally shot a 4-year-old child have been reduced.

Ellery Beals originally faced charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

On Wednesday, those charges were withdrawn and Beals now faces one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court records filed Wednesday say surveillance video indicated Beals pointed a weapon at the time of the shooting. When he was initially charged, police had not recovered the weapon believed to be the one he pointed.

Police also said surveillance video showed a second suspect.

On Tuesday, that gun was found and authorities determined it was not "found to function property."

After test firing the weapon, it was determined that shell casings found at the scene of the shooting did not match it.

A 4-year-old was wounded by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened on Saturday evening at a Kansas City gas station.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3401 E. Red Bridge Road.

