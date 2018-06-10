Charges filed after 4-year-old injured by stray bullet from shoo - KCTV5 News

Charges filed after 4-year-old injured by stray bullet from shooting at KCMO gas station

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, charges have been filed in "State v. Ellery Beals" for the shooting of the 4-year-old child.

The charges include felony unlawful use of a weapon, assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records filed Sunday said the suspect was captured on surveillance video pointing a gun and shooting. 

Beals told police he fired shots at a man he thought shot at him earlier. 

The child suffered a broken arm and has since returned home from the hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Background and previous coverage are below.

A 4-year-old was wounded by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened on Saturday evening at a Kansas City gas station.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3401 E. Red Bridge Road.

Someone had called the police to report that they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that two people were shooting at each other.

An off-duty officer heard the shots, found one of the people involved in the shooting, and took that person into custody. That person had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The other suspect has not been found yet.

Then, around the same time, police received a call that said someone had been shot at a house several hundred yards away. 

A stray bullet from the altercation at the gas station went into the adjacent neighborhood and into the back of the house, hitting a 4-year-old in the arm. 

The child was taken to the hospital by a family member.

