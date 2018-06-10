2 men hospitalized after being shot behind a Town Topic - KCTV5 News

2 men hospitalized after being shot behind a Town Topic

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Early on Sunday, two people were sent to the hospital after being shot behind a Town Topic.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd.

The suspect walked up to a parked car, pulled out a gun, and shot two people.

Both men and are in serious condition at a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.