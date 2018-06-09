Kris Kobach brings Jeep to parade in Lecompton

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has brought his Jeep to another parade. This time, in Lecompton.

The Jeep, which Kobach previously described as a "souped up Jeep with a replica gun," caused some to be concerned at a parade in Shawnee last weekend.

Then, it sparked what Kobach called "outrage" after pictures of it began circulating on social media.

He had said that weekend, "The outrage over the replica gun on the back of a patriotic jeep is the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights. I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture."

Today, he took the Jeep with the replica gun to a parade in Lecompton.

He said, "The Jeep is back this weekend at the Lecompton Territorial Days Parade! #TeamKobach #ksleg #ksgov #2A."

I believe we need to take the conservative flag and move it forward. I am promising we are going to cut taxes. We will fight for our pro-life values. We will fight the culture of corruption in Topeka. Thank you Brown, Nemaha and Jackson Counties! #TeamKobach #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/jgQXTLxEPW — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) June 9, 2018

Previous coverage:

Decrying 'snowflake meltdown,' Kobach says he plans to use jeep in more parades

Kobach: 'Outrage' over parade appearance is 'to attack guns' and Second Amendment rights

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.