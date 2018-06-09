Kris Kobach brings Jeep to parade in Lecompton - KCTV5 News

Kris Kobach brings Jeep to parade in Lecompton

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Via @KrisKobach1787 on Twitter) (Via @KrisKobach1787 on Twitter)
Lecompton, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has brought his Jeep to another parade. This time, in Lecompton. 

The Jeep, which Kobach previously described as a "souped up Jeep with a replica gun," caused some to be concerned at a parade in Shawnee last weekend.

Then, it sparked what Kobach called "outrage" after pictures of it began circulating on social media. 

He had said that weekend, "The outrage over the replica gun on the back of a patriotic jeep is the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights. I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture."

Today, he took the Jeep with the replica gun to a parade in Lecompton.

He said, "The Jeep is back this weekend at the Lecompton Territorial Days Parade! #TeamKobach #ksleg #ksgov #2A."

Previous coverage:

Decrying 'snowflake meltdown,' Kobach says he plans to use jeep in more parades

Kobach: 'Outrage' over parade appearance is 'to attack guns' and Second Amendment rights

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.