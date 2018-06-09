Local men injured in crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Three men were injured when their boat crashed into a cliff at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The boat ran into the cliff at 12:36 a.m. on Saturday at the 22.5 mile marker of the main channel.

A 61-year-old man from Lenexa, who was driving, sustained moderate injuries and a 51-year-old man from Olathe had minor injuries.

Another passenger, a 58-year-old from Avalon, had moderate injuries.

What caused them to run into the cliff is unknown.

None of them were wearing safety devices.

