2 injured after being shot inside Lutfi's Fried Fish - KCTV5 News

2 injured after being shot inside Lutfi's Fried Fish

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The police are investigating after two people were shot inside a Kansas City restaurant. 

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Lutfi's Fried Fish at 3037 Main Street. 

One person is in critical condition. 

The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene to get more information. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.