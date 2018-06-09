2 injured after being shot inside Lutfi's Fried Fish

The police are investigating after two people were shot inside a Kansas City restaurant.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Lutfi's Fried Fish at 3037 Main Street.

One person is in critical condition.

The other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene to get more information. Check back for updates.

