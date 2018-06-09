UPDATE: Raytown police make contact with woman in shooting case, investigation continues

UPDATE, 6/12: The Raytown Police Department said they have successfully made contact with the woman in multiple videos they released about the investigation into a shooting near an Applebee's location.

Police have not called the woman a suspect and said the investigation will continue.

----

UPDATE, 6/11: The Metro Squad and Raytown police have released a second video and photos of a woman wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting outside a restaurant.

The shooting happened last Friday shortly before 6 p.m.

If you have information about the shooting, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The full video is below:

ORIGINAL STORY

A man who was shot outside a busy restaurant in Raytown on Friday has died.

The shooting happened in the area of 350 Highway and Gregory Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police had said the victim was in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery. However, he ultimately died overnight.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Sammy Holmes from Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers received a call that said shots had been fired and then, once they arrived, they got another call saying there had been a car crash nearby.

Holmes was shot in the parking lot, just steps away from the entrance of Applebee’s. Police said there were 1 to 3 gunshots.

There was a second scene related to the crime, where Holmes wrecked his black car, in front of the Sonic about a block away. Officers found him lying in the street there.

The police said good Samaritans rushed to his aid.

Crime scene detectives were there for more than an hour combing the scene and dusting for fingerprints.

Patrons at Applebee’s waited for hours to retrieve their vehicles because they were still inside police tape.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened and said they need a break in the case.

“It is a busy highway, parking lot,” said Captain Dyon Harper with the Raytown police. “HyVee is right next door. So, we’re just asking if anybody saw or heard anything, or maybe saw a car leaving quickly. Please call it in at 474-TIPS.”

Harper said they also are collecting surveillance video from nearby businesses and along 350 Highway.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time. They are also still looking for the gun involved in this shooting.

On Sunday, the Metro Squad released a short clip of a woman seen on surveillance before the shooting.

She is described as a black woman who was wearing a dark sleeveless shirt and patterned shorts or a skirt.

Investigators want to talk with her and are asking her to call them.

