Man shot in parking lot of Raytown Applebee’s on Friday

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Rudy Harper, News Reporter
(Kimo Hood/KCTV) (Kimo Hood/KCTV)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

A man was shot outside a busy restaurant in Raytown on Friday.

The shooting happened in the area of 350 Highway and Gregory Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

Police said the victim was in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

The man was shot in the parking lot, just steps away from the entrance of Applebee’s. Police said there were 1 to 3 gunshots.

Raytown police said the victim is in his early 20s.

There was a second scene related to the crime, where the victim wrecked his black car, in front of the Sonic about a block away.

Police said good Samaritans rushed to his aid.

Crime scene detectives were there for more than an hour combing the scene and dusting for fingerprints.

Patrons at Applebee’s waited for hours to retrieve their vehicles because they were still inside police tape.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened and said they need a break in the case.

“It is a busy highway, parking lot,” said Captain Dyon Harper with the Raytown police. “HyVee is right next door. So, we’re just asking if anybody saw or heard anything, or maybe saw a car leaving quickly. Please call it in at 474-TIPS.”

Harper said they also are collecting surveillance video from nearby businesses and along 350 Highway.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time. They are also still looking for the gun involved in this shooting.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

