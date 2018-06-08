Person sustains life-threatening injuries in stabbing outside police headquarters in KCK

According to the police chief, there has been a life-threatening stabbing in front of police headquarters.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department headquarters is at 7th and Minnesota.

The chief tweeted about the stabbing just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

He said the suspect is in custody.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.