Person sustains life-threatening injuries in stabbing outside police headquarters in KCK

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

According to the police chief, there has been a life-threatening stabbing in front of police headquarters. 

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department headquarters is at 7th and Minnesota. 

The chief tweeted about the stabbing just before 6 p.m. on Friday. 

He said the suspect is in custody. 

KCTV5 News is working to get more information. Check back for updates. 

