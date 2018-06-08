Anthony Bourdain's death highlights local resources for those struggling in KC

LC’s Barbecue was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s show No Reservations and he sang its praises.

They were remembering him, there, today.

Bourdain is a sobering reminder anyone can struggle with depression.

A mental health professional said it’s important to understand feelings of increased anxiety, stress, guilt, and exaggerated responsibility.

The Research Psychiatric Center in Kansas City helps treat people who are in crisis and connect them with resources.

Cynthia Bendow, Director of Clinical Services, said depression is a primary indicator for people with a high risk for suicide.

“When a person is at a place where they feel hopeless about their ability to manage the situation, that could exacerbate to someone feeling suicidal,” she said.

Bendow said it’s crucial to support them during that difficult time and let them know they matter.

She also said it’s important to recognize changes in behavior.

“If somebody physically looks upset -- crying, they look sad, they look withdrawn, just something seems different -- I think that’s an opportunity to approach the person and say, ‘Hey, can I help you?’” she said.

Bendow said it is important to remember the face of depression looks like you or anyone else.

“The key for folks to remember is that it’s important to communicate with individuals who you’re concerned about and then making sure they know where to go and who they can call if they’re in crisis,” she said.

To reach the Research Psychiatric Center’s 24-hour hotline, call 1-844-207-4511.

You can call for help, information, and resources anytime.

