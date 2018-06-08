Kansas City police looking for 13-year-old runaway

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a girl who has run away.

Ramya Wells is a 13-year-old who was last seen on Thursday at 9 p.m. near Blue Hills and Citadel Drive.

She was last seen wearing a green tank top and blue jeans.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

Please notify the Kansas City Missouri Police DepartmentMissing Persons Unit if you see her by calling 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.