Kansas City police looking for 13-year-old runaway

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Ramya Wells (Via KCPD) Ramya Wells (Via KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a girl who has run away.

Ramya Wells is a 13-year-old who was last seen on Thursday at 9 p.m. near Blue Hills and Citadel Drive.

She was last seen wearing a green tank top and blue jeans.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

Please notify the Kansas City Missouri Police DepartmentMissing Persons Unit if you see her by calling 816-234-5136.

