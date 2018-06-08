Leawood woman leaves for run, goes missing

A 52-year-old Leawood woman left a note that she was going out for a run at 8 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Mianne Sell’s note said she was going for a run in the area of 143rd and Roe.

When she didn’t come home by 10:30 a.m., her husband became concerned and contacted police.

Officers checked the area, but have not been able to find her.

Sell is a white woman who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing black shorts and gray shoes.

Police said that they have seen nothing to suggest there was foul play, but that her husband is worried.

They said she has no known medical conditions.

If you have seen Sell, please call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.

