Kansas City Zoo welcomes two new rhinos

One of the new rhinos at KC Zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)

The Kansas City Zoo has added two very special animals to their Africa exhibit.

Zuri and Ruka are critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinos that were previously at the Oregon Zoo.

Zuri is 10 years old and weighs 2,900 pounds. Zookeepers say she is calm but curious and ready to settle into her new home.

Ruka is 7 years old and weighs slightly less at 2,600 pounds. His personality is a lot shyer than Zuri, but he is still growing into his own.

Once full-grown, the male rhino will weigh an astonishing 3,000 pounds.

The rhinos enjoy splashing in the water and wading in the mud – two necessities in Kansas City’s summer heat.

The zoo plans to breed the pair and expand the exhibit in the future.

