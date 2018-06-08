Missouri governor picks prosecutor to be top office attorney - KCTV5 News

Missouri governor picks prosecutor to be top office attorney

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has named a county prosecutor as general counsel to the governor's office. (AP) Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has named a county prosecutor as general counsel to the governor's office. (AP)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has named a county prosecutor as general counsel to the governor's office.

Parson on Friday announced he picked Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Limbaugh for the job.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Limbaugh to be prosecutor in the southeast Missouri county in 2012.

The prosecutor is from a well-known legal family in Missouri.

He is the son of former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. and a grandson of retired U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh.

A bust of his cousin, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, is in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

    Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:37:53 GMT
    It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)

    Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

    More >

    Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

    More >

  • CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More >
    Anthony Bourdain, the gifted chef, storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades, has died. He was 61.More >

  • UPDATE

    $25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

    $25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:42:30 GMT

    Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

    More >

    Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.