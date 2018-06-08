First Student recruiting bus drivers ahead of new school year - KCTV5 News

First Student recruiting bus drivers ahead of new school year

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The company busses nearly 35,000 students every school year and is hosting a hiring fair Friday looking for drivers. (KCTV5) The company busses nearly 35,000 students every school year and is hosting a hiring fair Friday looking for drivers. (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

As much as children don’t want to think about it, school is only two months away.

And while students try to avoid thinking about it, school officials are working to address a problem sweeping the nation.

The United States is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and from coast to coast, schools are in desperate need.

First Student in Olathe, KS, is hoping to combat the shortage by launching their fall recruitment.

The company busses nearly 35,000 students every school year and is hosting a hiring fair Friday looking for drivers.

Schools like the Raytown School District say they are consistently seeking new ways to address the issue. They recently raised pay to more than $16 per hour and offer attendance bonuses and benefits.

Officials at First Student say many people are intimidated by the size of the bus. To combat these fears, those who attend the hiring events are given the opportunity to drive the bus on a practice course, meant to build confidence and put people at ease.

Training center manager Darlene Davis says the training is hands-on and that the company makes sure they are recruiting ahead of schedule to ensure they have enough drivers come the fall.

“We don’t take this lightly,” Davis said. “We know that there is a drivers shortage and if we’re not doing everything that we can do ahead of time, then we will fall right into that category.”

Those interested in being a school bus driver can come to hiring events located at 18950 W 157th Terrace on Fridays anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Three weeks of training and a background check are required before a driver begin their routes.

“It works for us and we retain a lot of our drivers because we have a good relationship with them and we do events just for our drivers,” Davis said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

    Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:37:53 GMT
    It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)

    Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

    More >

    Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

    More >

  • CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More >
    Anthony Bourdain, the gifted chef, storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades, has died. He was 61.More >

  • UPDATE

    $25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

    $25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:42:30 GMT

    Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

    More >

    Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.