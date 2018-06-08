Man drowns feeding catfish in southeast Missouri

Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.More >
Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.More >
Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash.More >
Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A once prominent hotel that is now considered a problem property will be demolished on Sunday, June 24.More >
A once prominent hotel that is now considered a problem property will be demolished on Sunday, June 24.More >
State police say a truck driver was watching a Kansas City Chiefs game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >
State police say a truck driver was watching a Kansas City Chiefs game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >
Many people believe if they chlorinate their pool water, that their pools are clean. But that's not always true.More >
Many people believe if they chlorinate their pool water, that their pools are clean. But that's not always true.More >
Authorities say a man has drowned after tumbling into a pond at his southeast Missouri home while feeding catfish.More >
Authorities say a man has drowned after tumbling into a pond at his southeast Missouri home while feeding catfish.More >
A 40-year-old southern Missouri woman who sent threatening messages to several people in support of the Islamic State will spend years in federal prison.More >
A 40-year-old southern Missouri woman who sent threatening messages to several people in support of the Islamic State will spend years in federal prison.More >