Man drowns feeding catfish in southeast Missouri - KCTV5 News

Man drowns feeding catfish in southeast Missouri

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to an accidental drowning in Morley. (KFVS) Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to an accidental drowning in Morley. (KFVS)
MORLEY, Mo. (AP) -

Authorities say a man has drowned after tumbling into a pond at his southeast Missouri home while feeding catfish.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick says 80-year-old Fred Morgan was found dead Thursday in the pond behind his home in Morley. KFVS reports that authorities aren't sure if Morgan fell or slipped on the plastic lining surrounding the pond while feeding catfish.

There is no foul play indicated.

