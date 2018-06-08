Jackson County prosecutor will not refile felony invasion of privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

Baker will make the statement at 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. (File photo)

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that she will not refile felony invasion of privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Baker’s office received a file from the Circuit Attorney of St. Louis on May 22, 2018.

Since then, she and a team of assistant prosecutors have exhausted potential leads in examining submitted evidence and enlisting the Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate issues in this case.

As of Friday, with a statute of limitations set to expire this weekend, Baker stated that her office did not have sufficient evidence to consider filing new charges in the Greitens case. Still missing was corroborating evidence for an invasion of privacy case, Baker noted.

Jean Peters Baker said her team searched for evidence up until the final minute.

She appeared emotional and filled with frustration with the lack of time she had to investigate the case.

Baker’s office received a file from the Circuit Attorney of St. Louis on May 22, after an invasion of privacy charge was dismissed against the governor.

Since then, she and a team of assistant prosecutors exhausted potential leads in examining submitted evidence and enlisting the Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate issues in this case.

As of Friday, with a statute of limitations set to expire this weekend, Baker stated that her office did not have sufficient evidence to consider filing new charges in the Greitens case. However, she made clear she believed the alleged victim’s testimony.

A statement from the attorneys representing the woman central to the invasion of privacy case was released on Friday, as well:

You can watch the full press conference here:

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.