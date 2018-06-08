Jackson County prosecutor makes final decision Friday on invasion of privacy case against Greitens

Baker will make the statement at 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. (File photo)

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she will issue her final decision Friday about the felony invasion of privacy case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Baker will make the statement at 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office was appointed to the case in May after it was announced that St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office was recused from any new potential invasion of privacy charge against Greitens.

The ruling gives Baker discretion to consider not only the invasion-of-privacy charge but "other incidents involving the same victim" that occurred from March 21, 2015, to Sept. 1, 2015.

Greitens was indicted by a grand jury in February. He is accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

The charge was dismissed May 14 during jury selection after the court said it would allow Greitens' lawyers to question Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner under oath. Gardner said it would have been improper for her to be a witness in a trial her office was prosecuting.

Gardner, in a statement, praised Baker as "an experienced prosecutor who is widely credited with being unafraid of tackling difficult cases." She said that if Baker agrees to file charges, the case would remain in St. Louis, not Kansas City.

Baker said that she has assembled a team of prosecutors and staff to begin reviewing the case. She said the review "will be based solely on the evidence."

"Politics, affiliations or other matters beyond the evidence will not play a role," she said in a statement.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison's order said Gardner and her office "are prohibited from any further involvement in this matter except to serve as witnesses in the case."

Gardner's office drew criticism from Greitens' attorneys during several court hearings and filings over the actions of William Tisaby, a private investigator hired for the case. Defense attorneys accused Tisaby of lying to the court and hiding evidence. They accused Gardner, a Democrat, of allowing Tisaby's actions. Tisaby has not returned several messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Greitens also faces a second charge in St. Louis accusing him of misusing a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

Since being appointed, a felony computer tampering case against Greitens, accusing him of misusing a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign, was dropped in exchange for his resignation.

Greitens resigned from office on June 1.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.