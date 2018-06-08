Missouri woman sentenced for supporting ISIS over Twitter - KCTV5 News

Missouri woman sentenced for supporting ISIS over Twitter

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Federal prosecutors say Safya Roe Yassin, of Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison without parole. (File photo) Federal prosecutors say Safya Roe Yassin, of Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison without parole. (File photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (AP) -

A 40-year-old southern Missouri woman who sent threatening messages to several people in support of the Islamic State will spend years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say Safya Roe Yassin, of Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison without parole.

Federal prosecutor say Yassin used several Twitter accounts to transmit information she believed was from the Islamic State, including soliciting violence against two FBI employees and two former members of the military and their families. Prosecutors say those four victims were targeted only because of their service to the U.S.

Using the name "Muslimah," Yassin tweeted messages supporting ISIS or reposted messages she knew were from ISIS operatives.

Some of the tweets including identifying information of the victims with the phrase "Wanted to Kill."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

    Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:37:53 GMT
    It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)

    Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

    More >

    Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

    More >

  • CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More >
    Anthony Bourdain, the chef and gifted storyteller who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades, has died. He was 61.More >

  • UPDATE

    $25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

    $25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:42:30 GMT

    Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

    More >

    Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.