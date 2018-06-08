Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)

Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the home after the boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, called police shortly before 2 a.m. He says he found a woman not breathing with a gunshot wound.

In an early morning briefing, Wichita police did not confirm Glass' identity but did say a white female was found dead inside the home where Glass and Jonathan Hernandez lived. A few hours later, officers were able to identify the woman as Glass.

Lucas, 5, disappeared in February from his home in the 600 block of S Edgemoor. At the time, Glass told police that Lucas was missing when she woke up from a nap.

On May 24th, Glass led private investigator David Marshburn to Lucas' body in a ditch in southeast Harvey County, KS.

Glass had been initially held on a charge of interference with law enforcement and obstruction but was released from the Sedgwick County Jail without charges.

