Police: Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez found dead in Wichita home

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Marcel Clarke, Anchor/Reporter
It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street. (KWCH)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV/KWCH) -

Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning.

It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.

Officers responded to the home after the boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, called police shortly before 2 a.m. He says he found a woman not breathing with a gunshot wound.

In an early morning briefing, Wichita police did not confirm Glass' identity but did say a white female was found dead inside the home where Glass and Jonathan Hernandez lived. A few hours later, officers were able to identify the woman as Glass.

Lucas, 5, disappeared in February from his home in the 600 block of S Edgemoor. At the time, Glass told police that Lucas was missing when she woke up from a nap.

On May 24th, Glass led private investigator David Marshburn to Lucas' body in a ditch in southeast Harvey County, KS.

Glass had been initially held on a charge of interference with law enforcement and obstruction but was released from the Sedgwick County Jail without charges.

There is help available for those who need it.

The suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK. It's free and confidential emotional support that is manned 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Callers can also chat live with a counselor by logging onto suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

