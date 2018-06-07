After tumble, Operation WildLife, KCP&L help return owlet home back to nest

Operation Wildlife and KCP&L teamed up this week to return an owlet back home.

A concerned neighbor found the baby owl on the ground after it tumbled from his nest, possibly during a storm that hit the metro area.

The owlet was named Dennis after the man who found him and brought him to Operation Wildlife.

"Mom and dad would have taken care of him on the ground, but there are too many predators around," said Bill Whinery, a volunteer for Operation Wildlife. “The way I look for owl nests is I don't look up. I look down because I find the owl pellets."

Dennis - the human - and Whinery discovered the owl's nest and one of Dennis' siblings in Andy Jacobson's backyard in Overland Park. Operation Wildlife requested KCP&L for a little lift assist to return Dennis to his home.

“Owls have no sense of smell, so they are not worried about a human smell on the baby," Whinery said. "We'll just put him right back up and mom and dad will take care of him just fine."

Operation Wildlife takes in thousands of injured, orphaned or silk animals every year. Their goal is to rehabilitate them, then return the animals to their natural habitats.

