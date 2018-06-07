New Chiefs' wideout Sammy Watkins looks to fit in with Mahomes, offense

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins says he already feels at home with the team.
It’s been three months for Sammy Watkins under head coach Andy Reid, but already he and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are making him a better receiver, he said.
“First OTA’s and it’s been my best. I’ve been my best this year," Watkins said. “This offense is the brightest offense I’ve ever been in. It’s a mental challenge every day."
Reid’s offensive scheme is not for the faint of heart. Watkins has moved around and taken snaps at almost every position.
“It puts you in better position on certain downs," he said. "Whether you are at the 3, 2, or 1, you can get open in many ways. They can’t key on one receiver. That’s what you want out of the best offense.”
Mahomes said he feels like the offense is "getting on the same page."
“Just from the first OTA’s until now," Mahomes said. "I feel like guys are starting to get on the same page. I feel like we are able to start changing routes or at least adjust routes. We are on the same page and I’m excited for that.”
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not participate Thursday due to an ankle injury. Linebacker Justin Houston and safety Eric Berry were not present on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash.More >
Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash.More >
Raytown police are warning residents of skimmers found at area gas pumps.More >
Raytown police are warning residents of skimmers found at area gas pumps.More >
State police say a truck driver was watching a Kansas City Chiefs game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >
State police say a truck driver was watching a Kansas City Chiefs game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A once prominent hotel that is now considered a problem property will be demolished on Sunday, June 24.More >
A once prominent hotel that is now considered a problem property will be demolished on Sunday, June 24.More >
A South Texas man almost died after he was bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he'd just decapitated.More >
A South Texas man almost died after he was bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he'd just decapitated.More >
The family of a woman who's been charged in connection to a police pursuit and fatal crash that killed four is apologizing.More >
The family of a woman who's been charged in connection to a police pursuit and fatal crash that killed four is apologizing.More >
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”More >
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”More >
The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing 10-year-old.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing 10-year-old.More >