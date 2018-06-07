Reid on Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer: He 'seems like a real good man'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke Thursday publicly for the first time about participating in fundraisers with Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Colyer, who took over the position from former Gov. Sam Brownback after he accepted a job in the Trump Administration, is running for re-election in a crowded field.

Reid said he was doing a favor for his friend and spoke about the Chiefs at the fundraisers held on Monday and Wednesday.

"He’s a unique individual and what he’s done overseas in his medical profession and doctors care about people," Reid said. "He seems to care about people, so he seems like a real good man."

Reid also joked that Colyer, a plastic surgeon, gave him a "tummy tuck."

"I joked that he gave me a tummy tuck a year ago," Reid said. "He didn’t, but we joked."

Colyer's strongest competition, at least in the Republican primary, is from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Polling indicates a close race between the two for the GOP nomination.

Former Kansas Sen. Jim Barnett and Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer are also running for the nomination.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.