Officials to weigh fate of historic club in Kansas City's Jazz District after partial collapse

A collapse at a building in Kansas City's historic Jazz District on Thursday is leaving city leaders with a tough decision about its future.

The old Mardi Gras club now prominently features a massive hole after a shower of bricks fell to the ground on Thursday.

Now, city leaders are considering whether to use the collapse as an excuse to demolish the rest of the building or to allow an ongoing rehabilitation project to continue.

The good news is that no one was injured during the collapse but engineers did predict it would happen.

It’s an old building that is undergoing a rehabilitation to reopen under its original name.

A contractor on the project said workers were on a scaffold when bricks began tumbling down.

Contractors said they installed a temporary wall brace to stabilize the structure but that it was not effective.

Workers were on a platform to take down the wall, brick by brick, when part of it collapsed.

The president of the board working to bring the 1930s club back to life said it is not a big concern.

“This is not a setback,” said Lisa Walker-Yeager. “This is a push forward. This is what we needed. This is what we needed to get done. Now we’re coming into something new.”

In the meantime, the city said engineers are assessing the damage and will have a report on Friday.

However, workers were already back at the scene on Thursday and they hope to have the project completed in a couple months.

“The Mardi Gras Building at 19th & Vine is privately owned by an individual property owner,” Councilman Jermaine Reed said in a statement. “The city has worked expeditiously to install safety barriers to protect the public from potential danger. Our immediate concern is protecting the safety of the public and the adjourning property owners. The sidewalks surrounding the building as well as one lane of traffic has been closed.”

