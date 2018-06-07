Officials to weigh fate of historic club in Kansas City's Jazz District after partial collapse

Police say the body of Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was found inside a Wichita home early Friday morning. It's believed Glass took her own life at a home located near Kellogg Drive and Edgemoor Street.More >
Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash.More >
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >
A once prominent hotel that is now considered a problem property will be demolished on Sunday, June 24.More >
Many people believe if they chlorinate their pool water, that their pools are clean. But that's not always true.More >
State police say a truck driver was watching a Kansas City Chiefs game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >
Major traffic issues are expected for the weekend when I-70 will be completely closed in both directions between I-435 and I-470.More >
