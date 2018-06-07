Golden Ox to reopen Friday in West Bottoms - KCTV5 News

Golden Ox to reopen Friday in West Bottoms

An institution of the Kansas City West Bottoms area is set for its grand reopening on Friday. 

The Golden Ox steakhouse, which closed in December 2014, will reopen on Friday at its location at 1600 Genessee St. following extensive renovation and new owners taking over. 

It originally opened in May 1949. 

The new menu includes a $68 ribeye, bone-in, dry-aged steak. They will open at 4 p.m. on Friday. 

According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed on Mondays; open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday. 

Full menu below: 

