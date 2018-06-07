Paulo Orlando recalled from Omaha by the Royals - KCTV5 News

Paulo Orlando recalled from Omaha by the Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando is back with the major league team. 

The Royals recalled Orlando from Omaha on Thursday, bringing the roster back up to 25 following the trade of Jon Jay. 

In 35 games for Omaha, Orlando hit 5 HRs, 20 RBI and batted an even .300. 

