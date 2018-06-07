Gladstone man charged in connection to March 2018 murder of Paul - KCTV5 News

Gladstone man charged in connection to March 2018 murder of Paulus Fermin

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Christopher Bilbruck Christopher Bilbruck
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

A second suspect has been charged in connection to the murder of a Gladstone, MO. man. 

Christopher John Bilbruck was arrested Thursday morning in Clay County, according to the sheriff's office. 

He is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. 

Bilbruck is charged in connection to the case of Paulus T. Fermin's death. Fermin died from a gunshot wound on March 17, 2018. 

Franklin G. Lile had already been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.