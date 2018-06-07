Gladstone man charged in connection to March 2018 murder of Paulus Fermin

A second suspect has been charged in connection to the murder of a Gladstone, MO. man.

Christopher John Bilbruck was arrested Thursday morning in Clay County, according to the sheriff's office.

He is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Bilbruck is charged in connection to the case of Paulus T. Fermin's death. Fermin died from a gunshot wound on March 17, 2018.

Franklin G. Lile had already been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

