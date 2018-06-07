Residents at apartment building displaced after man leaves sheet on stove, causes fire

More than a dozen people will not be coming home to their apartments on The Paseo tonight.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to the building in the area of 30th and The Paseo.

A Kansas City Fire Department source told KCTV5 News that a man had put a sheet on the stove in his unit on third floor and then left, which caused the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, but neighbors said there were close calls. That included one woman’s 13-year-old daughter, who was sleeping at the time.

“When I got to the building, they had her already out,” Joy Neal said. “They got her out, so I gave them one of them ‘mommy hugs.’”

Her daughter, Jaime, said she smelled the smoke at the last minute and tried to go out her door to the hallway, but couldn’t breathe.

“I had to crawl out the window,” Jaime said. “I noticed it when it was too bad, I guess, and I had to crawl out my front window to get out.”

The Avon Apartment building is about 100 years old and the inside has been remodeled over years.

People who live there said the fire alarms are working, but they go off almost every day. Several people said they were sleeping and did not hear them. One woman said she just ignored the alarm until it was almost too late.

They also said the fire inside spread so fast because the walls are thin.

“I don’t have nowhere to go,” Jaime said. “They’re not going to replace my things. I don’t have no clothes; they’re all wet. I’m just real sad. I don’t know what to do right now.”

“I had to call my second job and tell them I won’t be there tonight,” said Neal, who has lived in the building for 13 years.

The Red Cross is working to help those who have been displaced find temporary housing.

