Suicide rates on the rise in Kansas

The CDC says suicide rates are rising in Kansas. (Meredith)

Following the tragic loss of fashion designer Kate Spade, the Centers for Disease Control has released new information regarding suicides in Kansas.

According to the CDC’s latest report, suicide rates in Kansas, especially in women, have seen a drastic increase.

Kansas now sits at 19th in the country overall and fifth for overall change.

The report states that from 1999-2016, almost every US state saw an increase in suicide rates; 25 of which saw increases of more than 30 percent each.

“Many of us have been personally impacted by this unfortunate reality,” KDHE Chief Medical Officer said. “It’s important that everyone, whether it’s a medical professional, family, friends or co-workers, take an active role in offering help before it’s too late.”

Data from the National Violent Death Reporting System in 2015 reported that more than half of those who died by suicide did not have a known mental condition. Other contributing factors to suicide can include substance use, financial issues and physical health.

“Too many Kansans are lost to suicide each year,” KDADS Secretary Tim Keck said. “It’s imperative that we continue to make suicide prevention a top priority, by promoting public awareness of the issue, evaluating risk factors and encouraging appropriate treatments and interventions.”

Other warning signs of suicide include anxiety, extreme mood swings, isolation and feeling like a burden.

Resources in Kansas are available for suicide prevention and the promotion of behavioral health.

To learn more about how to support someone after a suicide attempt, visit the Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 785-841-2345 or 800-273-8255.

Click here for the full report.

