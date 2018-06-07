Dispatcher describes 5 fire deaths as 'heart-wrenching'

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - A dispatcher says firefighters' desperate efforts to save five children who died in a southern Missouri mobile house fire were "heart-wrenching."

The Kansas City Star reports that Lori Embry says one firefighter's voice was breaking with emotion Wednesday morning as he described being unable to open a window to the home in Lebanon.

The Laclede County Sheriff's Office dispatcher says the firefighter, who was the first on the scene, could see a mother and a baby. The woman was flown to a hospital, but crews couldn't reach the baby or other children in time.

Family friend Kim Henry friend says the woman is the mother of two of the children. The other three were nephews.

They were identified Thursday as 1-year-old Benjamin Hunt; 5-year-old Ethan Hunt; 2-year-old Maeanna Hunt; Patience Malleck, 6 months; and 1-year-old Andre Malleck.

